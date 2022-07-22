Residents say housing, roads top needs for ARPA, survey shows

Affordable housing, rental assistance and improved roads are three of Pottawattamie County residents’ top issues they would like to see addressed with the next round of COVID relief funds, according to survey results recently presented to the Board of Supervisors by a local community organizing group.

“(We) recognized the unprecedented significance of ARPA money allocation, $9 million,” group member Doug Irwin said at the July 12 Board meeting. “This group recognized the need in soliciting direct resident feedback. We thought, ‘this is such a big amount, we need to talk to the residents of Pottawattamie County and find out how they think things should be spent.’”

The local group — the Concerned Citizens of Pottawattamie County — partnered with United Today, Stronger Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization created to assist communities recover from the COVID pandemic, to create and disseminate the survey, and collect and collate the results.

The survey consisted of 46 questions about a variety of issues that were impacted by the pandemic, including education, infrastructure, healthcare, housing and childcare. Responses were grouped by zip code to determine any differences between urban and rural residents. Responses from urban communities made up about two-thirds of the responses, with rural communities making up the other one-third.

With about 400 survey responses and responses collected at three town halls held around the county in April and May, results were divided into three categories and ranked according to which issues garnered the most support.

In addition to providing the results of the survey, the coalition’s presentation also broke down how each of the top 10 issues highlighted by participants would fit into U.S. Treasury Department guidelines for American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The second round of ARPA funding can be used for projects that fall under one of seven categories: public health, negative economic impacts, private revenue loss, premium pay for essential workers, water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, administrative, and services for disproportionately impacted communities

Looking at both the survey results and where they could fit in the Treasury Department guidelines, the coalition revealed its top 10 list of needs:

Public Health — Vaccination Availability (1.1)

Prevention in Congregate Settings (1.4)

PPE Availability (1.5)

Public Health Payroll Costs (1.9)

Small Business Economic Assistance (2.9)

Aid to Nonprofits (2.10)

Community Health Workers or Benefit Navigators (3.14)

Violence Interventions (3.16)

Broadband “Last Mile” Projects (5.16)

Education also ranked highly in the results, but school districts received their own ARPA funding and are not eligible for funds from this round of assistance.

After listing the top results, Irwin laid out some next steps that the coalition would like the Board to consider, such as identifying programs and partners across the county that are working in the various areas listed above that the county could work with to implement the improvements.

The coalition also recommends that the county survey its residents twice a year going forward, to keep a pulse on their needs.