Retired assistant fire chief will miss camaraderie

After more than 30 years as a member of the Council Bluffs Fire Department, Asst. Fire Chief Derrick Williams rang the bell one last time last Wednesday, signaling the end of a long and respected career.

“In the late ‘90s, early 2000s, we hired a lot of young guys, and (Williams) was one of those guys all of us looked up to as an example of who we wanted to be as firemen,” CBFD Chief Justin James said.

Born and raised in Council Bluffs, Williams was proud to serve the community he grew up in.

He attended Thomas Jefferson High School, and, after receiving his GED, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard for about five years before returning home.

“I was working over in Omaha at a chemical plant, which was pretty rough work,” Williams said.

Some family and friends who worked for the Council Bluffs fire department urged him to join them, so he took the entrance exam, did the training and was hired in March 1991.

Williams worked 24 hour shifts as a member of the Fire Suppression Division, before being tasked with running the city’s HazMat unit.

He was promoted to assistant fire chief in July 2015, which meant he “wasn’t crawling around anymore.”

“I was more of a safety officer,” Williams said. “I ran the shift — 34 people. I basically made sure they were dressed, go where they were supposed to go. I was more of a manager.”

“He had the ability to get firemen to follow him with very few words,” James said.

When a call came in, Williams would go out on the truck with his crew, not to personally fight the fires, but to “keep an eye out for them.”

“I was in charge of the scene,” he said.

All of that abruptly changed when, in early December 2021, Williams suffered a heart attack.

“With our job, you’re either all in or all out,” Williams said. “There isn’t any light duty.”

In retirement, Williams plans on spending time with his five grandchildren, all of whom live in the Council Bluffs area. But, he will miss the camaraderie he shared with his fellow firefighters.

“I was with a good group of people,” he said.

James said that there wasn’t anyone who didn’t like working with Williams.

“He’s a hard one to lose,” James said. “He’s kind of the standard.

“I always tell our guys, there’s really only two questions you have to ask when you leave the station doors. The first one is, what’s best for the citizens as a whole? And the second question is, what’s it take to win? Because losing isn’t really an option for us; it’s too high a risk. Derrick had the ability, no matter what situation you put him in, and it might not be orthodox, it might not be what the manual says, he would get it done. He was just a guy who could get stuff done.”