Retired officer donates rifles to Council Bluffs Police Department

A retired officer's donation to the Council Bluffs Police Department was recognized last week.

Matt Elder, who retired from the department in 1987, donated four rifles to be given to active police officers.

Typically, rifles must be purchased by the officers themselves. Elder asked that applicants be officers with young families, with the idea that their extra money often goes to things their children need.

"This is a great opportunity," said police Capt. Scott Milner. "The officers certainly appreciate it."

Milner said the department received 10 to 15 applications for the donation program, from which they selected the four recipients. Elder said he expects to donate six more rifles in the near future.

"I was surprised these officers didn't have them," Elder said.

The city provides the department with handguns and shotguns. Following proper certification, officers are permitted to have their own rifles for use in certain situations, but they generally are kept locked away during routine work.

Elder said he wanted to give back to help protect officers, especially in a world where school shootings are on the rise. With mass shooters often using these types of rifles, police need them to "have a fair chance out here on the street," Elder said.

"They say you don't take a knife to a gun fight," he said. Similarly, he noted, "you don't take a handgun to a rifle (fight)."