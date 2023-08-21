Broadway Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is pleased to announce that the Rev. Vergarie Sanford has agreed to serve as their pastor (part-time).

She will be formally installed as pastor during a special worship service at Broadway Christian on Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. This installation will be conducted by the Broadway Christian membership and Rev. Josh Patty, minister for the Disciples of Christ Upper Midwest Region. This special service will also include attendance and participation by members of Pastor Sanford’s family and her home church, Mt. Zion.

Rev. Vergarie Sanford was born in Council Bluffs into a ministry family with a foundation in the Church of God in Christ and Assemblies of God, the fifth child of Apostle and Deacon Sanford.

Vergarie received Christ at the age of 21 years old. Vergarie is the mother of one son, Brian Keith Stephen Holland, 33 years old, and one granddaughter, Cherish Holland, age six.

In 2001, Rev. Vergarie was formally ordained after completing all requirements of the ministry and serving the pastor faithfully for 10 years. In 2020 Rev. Vergarie completed her doctoral degree in educational leadership in higher education from Oral Roberts University.

Vergarie began the Mount Zion Singles Ministry and Media Ministry. The Media Ministry consisted of three television broadcasts: Miracles Today, Kids Place and The Refuge. Vergarie performed duties that included hosting, producing and directing each show. Miracles Today allowed Rev. Vergarie to travel and film shows from many locations such as London, England; Paris, France; Heidelberg, Germany; Luxembourg City, Luxembourg; Freeport, and Nassau, Bahamas, and several locations within the United States of America. She also served as youth pastor and mentored girls ages 12 to 17. Rev. Vergarie traveled with Apostle Geraldine Sanford ministering throughout the United States.

Rev. Vergarie Sanford is the director of the Ministerial Apostolic Network Alliance (M.A.N.A.) Board and has coordinated the Worshipper's/M.A.N.A. Conference since its inception in 1993. Rev. Vergarie desires to reach people by teaching them the importance of loving God and loving and caring for themselves.