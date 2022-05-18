Revv Aviation poised to expand flight school to Omaha's Eppley Airfield

Revv Aviation, the fixed-base operator at Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, will expand its flight school to Eppley Airfield in Omaha effective June 1.

The company currently has more than 250 students at its Council Bluffs flight school.

The expansion will allow for advanced aviation training, including multi-engine instruction and tower communications skills, in addition to beginning flight lessons, according to a press release from Revv Aviation.

“We have about 120 students who fly as part of the University of Nebraska-Omaha Part-141 flight program, and this will make it more convenient and accessible for some of those students,” Jerome Howard, chief flight instructor for Revv Aviation, said in the press release. “It also allows for advanced flight instructions where students learn proper tower and ground controller communications in a more dense flying environment.”

Revv Aviation is leasing offices at the TAC Air FBO at 3737 Orville Plaza at Eppley.

“We’re going to start with two Cessna 172 trainers and two multi-engine Piper Seminoles,” said Howard.

Students can begin signing up for lessons immediately by calling 712-314-2444 or by emailing Jerome.howard@revvaviation.com.

Revv Aviation offers a full suite of aviation services at its Midwest FBO hubs, including Council Bluffs, Sioux City, Davenport and Muscatine, Iowa; Janesville, Wisconsin; and Aurora and Schaumburg, Illinois.

“We have experienced great success with our flight school in Council Bluffs and see tremendous potential to expand pilot training to all current and want-to-be aviators in the Omaha Metropolitan Area,” CEO Guy Lieser said in the press release. “Our pilot training is a signature phase of service offerings we plan to offer at Eppley Airfield. Our goal is to expand flight training offerings to accommodate the ever-impending demand for pilots, mechanics and technicians.”

“Having Revv at Eppley will make it a lot more convenient for many of our flight students,” said Scott Vlasek, faculty member at the Aviation Institute at UNO. “Besides being convenient, the tower communications at Eppley will fulfill a critical aspect of pilot instruction.”

Revv Aviation is one of nine companies in the CL Enterprises family investment portfolio. With a mantra of “Small Towns, Big Ideas,” CL Enterprises has a mission to help revitalize communities by providing living-wage careers and good paying jobs.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.