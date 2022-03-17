Reynolds announces $100 million in federal funds for Iowa airports

The Iowa Department of Transportation will distribute $100 million of federal funding to modernize and expand Iowa’s eight commercial airports, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday.

“This announcement is about more than just airports,” Reynolds said at a press conference in a Des Moines International Airport hangar. “This is about all the incredible things airports make possible for our state: tourism, business growth, economic prosperity and so much more.”

The “Iowa Commercial Aviation Infrastructure Fund” will allocate $1.25 million to each of the eight airports, plus a share of the remaining $90 million based on passenger numbers.

Des Moines International Airport executive director Kevin Foley said the grant would bring the airport closer to its funding goal to build a new terminal.

“That one terminal will create opportunities to grow air service, potentially bring additional airlines into the state, enhance operational efficiencies and safety, and offer modern facilities that appropriately represent the state of Iowa to the traveling public,” Foley said.

Foley could not estimate how much more money was still needed to build the terminal, citing difficulties with inflation.

The $100 million comes from the American Rescue Plan, a Democrat-led federal aid package to help states recover from COVID-19. Sen. Zach Wahls, a Democrat leader in the Iowa Senate, criticized Reynolds for touting the investment, arguing “it is the direct result of federal funds approved by Rep. Cindy Axne and signed into law by President Biden.”

“And don’t forget: These are federal funds the governor previously opposed,” Wahls, D-Coralville, said in a statement.

Airports may also receive federal funding through the federal infrastructure bill.

Paige Godden, communications director for Rep. Cindy Axne, said the package includes $25 billion for airports across the country. Axne announced in December that Iowa airports would receive more than $24 million through the first tranche of the infrastructure fund.

Iowa has eight commercial airports and 98 publicly owned general aviation airports. Only these commercial facilities will be eligible for the new fund: Southeast Iowa Regional Airport, Burlington

Eastern Iowa Airport, Cedar Rapids

Des Moines International, Des Moines

Dubuque Regional, Dubuque

Fort Dodge Regional, Fort Dodge

Mason City Municipal, Mason City

Sioux Gateway, Sioux City

Waterloo Regional, Waterloo

