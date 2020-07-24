Reynolds extends restaurant rules amid pandemic; bottle redemption can resume Sunday

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday extending an order that bars and restaurants require patrons to remain at least 6 feet apart to limit spread of the coronavirus.

The proclamation does not extend the suspension of the requirement for retailers to accept empty bottles and cans for redemption of the container deposit — meaning redemptions at area stores will resume on July 26. The head of the Iowa Grocery Industry Association lamented the move.

“IGIA has concerns about accepting containers for redemption inside stores where there is not adequate space, separation and machines to handle them,” Iowa Grocery Industry Association President Michelle Hurd said in a release.

The association said retailers around the state are "extremely concerned" about how to deal with these containers and the sanitation challenges they pose.

“A number of our retail members feel the situation is not right for them to begin accepting containers at this time,” says Hurd. “Accepting containers inside our stores while we are still dealing with the risks associated with COVID-19 presents an increased risk to the health and safety of our employees and customers.”