Reynolds: No special session while courts decide on fetal heartbeat bill

Gov. Kim Reynolds is not planning to call a special legislative session to pass abortion restrictions, but she suggested she may consider it if her attempt to bring back enforcement of Iowa’s so-called fetal heartbeat bill fails in state courts.

Reynolds, a Republican, on Tuesday announced plans to challenge a 2018 district court decision that halted enforcement of the bill, which would ban abortions after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus -- usually around six weeks. The announcement came after a U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a federal right to an abortion, allowing states broad freedom to restrict abortion access.

She’s also asking the Iowa Supreme Court to reconsider a recent ruling that overturned a previous ruling saying the state constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. While a win for Iowa Republicans, the ruling, which came before Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, still left room for courts to strike down some abortion restrictions under Planned Parenthood v. Casey's "undue burden" standard.

“We’ve got two laws in place, and so we’re going to move forward with that and wait and see what the ruling is based on that, and then we’ll reassess after that point,” she said.

Abortion is currently legal in Iowa until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Without a special session, the next time state lawmakers will meet in the Capitol is early January 2023. If Republicans keep a majority in the Legislature and Reynolds wins reelection, they’re expected to pass more laws restricting abortion.

In a statement after the Supreme Court ruling on Friday, Reynolds said she would not rest “until every unborn Iowan is protected and respected.” She didn’t indicate on Wednesday what her end goal is for abortion access in Iowa.

“We have the heartbeat bill on the books, and so let’s lift the injunction and let’s make that a law,” she said on Wednesday. “And so we’re going to start with that.”

On Friday, Republican Senate leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, indicated Senate Republicans would seek abortion restrictions in response to the federal ruling.

“As a pro-life caucus, Senate Republicans have led on the protections of life and will continue to do so,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to advance the cause of the unborn.”

As for when the fetal heartbeat bill’s injunction may be lifted, Reynolds said the timeline is in the courts’ hands after she filed the request to review the cases.

Legislative Democrats have decried Reynolds’ court challenges, saying Republicans are poised to roll back abortion access further.

“Iowa Republicans will not stop until they have completely banned abortions without exception,” Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said on Tuesday. “This is an incredibly dangerous action that threatens the health, safety, and future of Iowa women.”