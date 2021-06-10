Reynolds says 19 refugee children relocated to Iowa without her knowledge, calls for Congressional hearing

“The lack of transparency and accountability from our federal immigration officials regarding the April 22 flight from Long Beach to Des Moines is totally unacceptable,” Axne said in a statement. “As this new administration tries to rebuild trust and fix our broken immigration system, denying the existence of a taxpayer-funded flight carrying migrant children into our community will only undermine the integrity of that mission, and will unfortunately provide fodder to those who would use this episode only to feed the disinformation and conspiracies related to our current immigration policies.”

Reynolds earlier this year said she rejected a request from Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration to accept migrant children into Iowa. In 2019, under Republican President Donald Trump, Reynolds consented to accepting refugees from the federal government.

“This is not our problem. This is the president’s (Biden’s) problem,” Reynolds said April 8 on WHO-AM radio in Des Moines. “He’s the one that has opened the border and he needs to be responsible for this and he needs to stop it.”

The Iowa Democratic Party issued a statement that criticized Reynolds’ previous refusal to accept refugee children and her statement Thursday.