Reynolds signs bills, including pharmacy benefit manager law

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds signed dozens of bills into law Monday, including legislation that attempts to address prescription drug costs via pharmacy benefits managers.

Among the myriad provisions in House File 2384, pharmacy benefits managers can no longer prohibit pharmacies from disclosing or selling lower-cost drugs to patients.

The new law is a scaled-down version of stronger legislation approved by the Iowa House but pared by the Iowa Senate.

Reynolds also signed into law Monday:

• House File 2127, which allows child care providers to collect from a family the difference between the state child care assistance program reimbursement and what the provider would normally charge for child care.

• House File 2549, which establishes and funds $1.5 million for a student loan repayment program for mental health care practitioners.

• House File 2080, which provides assistance to school districts that share administrative roles like superintendents.

• House File 2147, which dedicates $200,000 to support the christening and commissioning of the USS Iowa.

• House File 2130, which permits all-terrain vehicles to be driven on primary highways.