NAMI Southwest Iowa will host the Ride 4 Resilience and Recovery bike ride on Saturday, June 17.

In its third year, the Ride 4 Resilience and Recovery bike ride aims to raise awareness and funds to support individuals on their journey towards resilience and recovery. Participants can explore the scenic Wabash Trace, a picturesque trail between Council Bluffs and Shenandoah.

A pancake man breakfast will be held in conjunction with the ride, running from 7 to 10 a.m. at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park in Council Bluffs.

"Our collaboration with the Pancake Man Breakfast elevates the Ride 4 Resilience and Recovery to a whole new level," Chris Adcock with NAMI Southwest Iowa said in a news release. "Participants can embark on a memorable bike ride along the Wabash Trace and indulge in a scrumptious breakfast that adds an extra element of joy to the event. We are excited to bring together community members, cyclists and pancake enthusiasts for a day of resilience, connection and fun."