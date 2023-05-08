Bluffs area motorcyclists gathered at the Dock Bar and Grill Saturday morning to take part in the Ride to Remember, an effort to raise money and awareness to end Alzheimer's disease.

Although the rain put a bit of a damper on the ride itself — riders were put on hold for a few hours waiting for the rain to lift — The Dock had plenty going on as the organizers for the ride had bingo games and raffles going on before the start of the ride.

Jessica Duncan, one of the organizers of the event, said the bingo would travel to every stop and the lucky person with the best bingo card stood to win a 58-inch television, donated by New Image Construction, or a Blackstone flat iron grill, donated by Home Depot.

Duncan — who represented the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, which was one of the event's organizers — said that the ride route went from the Dock to first stop, the Sugar Makery in Glenwood, then on to Silos in Treynor, Buck Snort in Neola and ended at Sugars in Council Bluffs.

“This is an effort to honor those who have Alzheimer's and those people who are family members and caregivers,” Duncan said. “This is a ride for those who can't ride.

“As of this year, 6.7 million adults over the age of 65 have been diagnosed with the disease and more than 11 million unpaid caregivers are effected by it. It is a disease that strikes everyone around the one diagnosed, but friends and families have to live with it, too.”

Nodding their heads in agreement were Stephanie Kenealy, sales director at Primrose Retirement Community in Council Bluffs, and Tiffany Eggett, executive director of Primrose, both of whom helped organize the Ride to Remember.

Eggett said that 66,000 Iowans over the age of 65 suffer from Alzheimer's. Finding help for the caregivers as well as the those with the disease is a multi-dimensional problem.

“The heartache felt by family members and the heartache felt by those who are losing that precious commodity, memory,” Eggett said. “It's so hard on everyone. It's like the whole community is needed in this fight against the disease.”

Another organizer was volunteer McKenna Murphy of the EveryStep Hospice in Council Bluffs, who had a bit of an unusual story. She was part of a hospice team that cared for Duncan's father, who has Alzheimer's and who was a "graduate" of EveryStep.

“Jessica's father was admitted to hospice and in time we got him stable,” Eggett said. “And we discharged him to a long-term facility, where he is now.”

For those who know, the ravages of this disease can be catastrophic, and it is through organizations like the Alzheimer's Association, EveryStep Hospice and Primrose that families and caregivers alike can find some hope as they confront this disease.

The Ride to Remember raised more than $700. Duncan said that five additional fundraisers will be held ahead of the Walk to End Alzheimer's, set for Sept. 23 at Iowa Western Community College.