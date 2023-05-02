The McClelland Community Center was filled with who had come to help the Ring family celebrate the 100th anniversary of its trucking company, Ring Transfer, on Saturday, April 30.

Waiting for the ceremonies to begin, a knot of men gathered around an ancient truck, which was lined up beside the Ring family 18-wheelers down the street that runs in front of the community center.

The old truck seemed appropriate for the Ring family centennial, as Frank Ring primed and manually cranked to start the old engine. To the delight of that group of local men, the engine coughed and sputtered to life.

“It’s a 1917 Liberty truck my dad traded a two-bottom plow for,” Frank Ring said. “It’s got a 428 cubic inch, four cylinder engine with about 68 horse power.”

Ring said the truck was once passed on the highway by a combine, back in the days when it was a working vehicle.

The old truck still has the original oak spokes on the front wheels, with what look like the original hard rubber tires.

“To my knowledge, there are only three left, other than those in museums,” Ring said. “This one sat for 30 years and took a long time to get going.”

Ring said he had driven all over the nation — albeit, not in the Liberty truck, of course — but in one of the big rigs parked alongside.

“I’ve been in all but two of the states in the union,” he said. “I drove for 40 years.”

Once the excitement of the old truck wore off, the men began drifting back to the festivities inside.

There the crowd of 300 to 400 people roared at the jokes coming from the Ring family and the drivers who worked for them; and, of course, for the national award for a century of service to trucking industry awarded to Ring Transfer by the American Truck Historical Society.