Laughs await at the fifth annual Comedy Night at River's Edge in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department presents the programming, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 9 p.m. on the lawn outside River's Edge Pavilion, 4250 River's Edge Parkway. This free event promises an evening filled with laughs and good times, featuring four comedians from The Backline Comedy Theatre in Omaha, Nebraska.

Comedy Night has become a tradition anticipated by locals and visitors alike. Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation hosted the first Comedy Night at Bayliss Park in September 2019. The event moved to River's Edge in 2022, where attendees can enjoy the show against a backdrop of the Missouri River and the Omaha skyline.

Comedians include Jason Regan, Rachel Ware, Tyler Walsh and Cameron Logsdon. Known for their wit, humor and ability to connect with audiences, these performers will each joke their way through 30-minute sets.

Limited seating will be available on the River's Edge Pavilion patio. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. Arrive early to claim your spot. Due to the nature of stand-up comedy, this event is intended for adults 18 and older. Free parking is available in the parking garage.

For more information, find Comedy Night at River's Edge on Facebook.