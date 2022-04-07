River's Edge Park is ready for adventure

River’s Edge Park is expanding its footprint in Council Bluffs, but not outward. Residents will soon be looking up and up and up at the newly christened MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower.

Southwest Iowa Nonprofit for Collective Impact recently unveiled the final designs for its River’s Edge Phase Four development, which includes a 138-foot tall multi-level observation tower with activities like a 50-foot climbing wall, a simulated caving experience and a roller glider.

MidAmerican Energy donated $5 million to the project -- half of the projected $10 million cost -- which secured for them the tower’s naming rights.

"We are proud to support the Council Bluffs community in a way that contributes to the quality of life and vibrancy of the area," MidAmerican Energy’s vice president of economic connections and integration, Kathryn Kunert, said in a press release. "This adventure tower is the type of amenity that fosters an active and healthy lifestyle while supporting growth in the community that our customers call home."

Funded entirely by private donations, SINC’s Phase Four also includes a treetop walkway and a pier. The estimated budget for Phase Four is $50 million, with the Iowa West Foundation leading the way with a donation of $15 million.

"Metro area residents often ask why our region doesn't have a theme park or adventure-style activities," IWF’s President and CEO Brenda Mainwaring said. "The new Adventure Tower will begin to address this gap. With spectacular views of the river, Loess Hills, and downtown Omaha, the tower will be a favorite year-round attraction. Iowa West is thrilled to help bring these new adventures to the Council Bluffs riverfront."

The climbing wall at the tower is designed to meet the requirements of a pre-Olympic site for speed climbing. The roll-glide apparatus slides patrons down one of two 480-foot tracks, suspended in the air by a specialized harness. Visitors can also climb through 400 lineal feet of simulated cave environments.

“The MidAmerican Energy Adventure Tower will attract residents and visitors alike with a variety of components suitable for a wide range of ages and abilities.” SINC President Pete Tulipana said.

SINC worked with the city to ensure the adventure tower will be accessible regardless of the Missouri River’s water level. It will be built above the flood zone, elevated to match the levee system. There will be an elevated walkway from the levee for access.

The overall structure will be supported by piles driven to bedrock and designed for flood conditions, including the potential impacts from ice. Public seating and restroom facilities will be connected to the elevated walkway.

“We have diligently evaluated the design of the tower based on long-term operational and maintenance costs," Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Director Vincent Martorello said. “In doing so, we’ve selected durable materials that are readily available and design solutions that don’t require mechanical parts or electronic systems such as a rolling door vs electronically operated doors.”

SINC is also preparing to open another River's Edge attraction this summer: Belle’s Play Garden will feature a series of Missouri River-inspired play and educational elements, interpretive seating and surface textures, and native flora. The garden will feature a 15-foot-tall pelican play feature with climbing structures, a slide, intimate enclosures, and a lookout perch.

"River's Edge continues to be a prime example of a successful public/private partnership," said Mayor Matt Walsh. "We are grateful to SINC, MidAmerican Energy, and our other partners in the private sector for their commitment to Council Bluffs."

SINC is an Iowa 501(c)(3) that exists to envision, design, and support projects in Council Bluffs and Southwest Iowa by bringing partners together for collective impact. For more information, visit sincia.org.

