Riverside Community School District has selected Stephanie Anderson of the Fort Dodge Community Schools as its next superintendent.

Anderson, director of elementary education and student services at Fort Dodge, will start at Riverside effective July 1.

Superintendent Timothy Mitchell has announced that he will retire at the end of the current school year after seven years in the position. That will wrap up a 40-year career in public education.

“My wife and I have enjoyed the Riverside community and are most grateful to its citizens for welcoming us in 2016 and for being such good neighbors,” Mitchell said in a message to the Riverside community. “It has been a challenging but rewarding seven years.

“For the better part of my career, many people have suggested that I need a better work-life balance,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to moving closer to family and spending more time at my camper.”

Anderson said she is excited about being the district’s next leader.

“The community cohesiveness, academic and extracurricular celebrations and amazing people were the highlights from my research and interview experience,” she said in a news release from Riverside. “I look forward to continuing the great work you are already engaging in as a community and school district.”

Anderson brings a variety of educational experiences to the position. She grew up on a farm outside of Newell, graduating from Newell-Fonda High School and earning her bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. She started her teaching career as an elementary classroom teacher in Vermillion, South Dakota, then taught in Storm Lake while earning her master’s from the University of South Dakota.

She earned her administrative endorsement at the Iowa Principal Leadership Academy, which led to her serving as the assistant elementary principal and early childhood principal in Spencer. She then served as the head elementary principal in Fort Dodge while earning her doctorate from the University of Kentucky before serving in her current position while earning her superintendent certification from the University of Northern Iowa.

These educational experiences have grounded her in her educational beliefs of being strengths-based, making decisions that keep students at the center and the importance of building collaborative relationships within the school community and beyond while leading with integrity every step of the way, the release stated.

She is excited about what the Riverside School District and communities have to offer, and she looks forward to the opportunity to serve the district and communities.

Anderson and her husband, Chris, have a daughter, who is a junior at Iowa State University majoring in special education, and a son, who is a junior at Fort Dodge High School and also attends the ICCC Triton Academy.

Anderson was chosen from a pool of 16 applicants and two finalists after the Riverside Board of Education hired a search firm, conducted a survey, developed a profile of a desirable candidate and interviewed six semi-finalists via Zoom.

Anderson and the other finalist — Casey Moran, assistant director of special education at Council Bluffs Community Schools — were invited for second interviews with the board and interviews with three constituent groups.

The board will offer her a contract at April 17 meeting.