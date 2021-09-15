Riverside to induct six alumni, one athletic team into Hall of Fame

During his career, he was awarded five U.S. patents and three international patents. He was recognized as Boeing Commercial Airplane Systems Engineer of the year, was a member and chairman for the International Aerospace Association A-10 Oxygen Systems Standards and Rulemaking body. He has been involved in his community by serving as a science docent, Little League umpire and church confirmation class guide. He has served as a technical advisor to three different Homeowners Associations for building structural remediations, president and water chairman for a private water system. He has also supported the Guide Dogs of America organization.

David Weaver

Weaver is an advertising agency veteran, strategic planner, relentless self-experimenter, provocateur, longtime TEDster and, according to many, “a darn nice guy.” He has over 30 years of experience directing marketing strategy for some of the most respected and innovative companies in the world. He has led and created award-winning advertising campaigns for Nissan, Hershey, T-Mobile, Clif Bar, American Airlines, Nestle, Adidas, Nationwide Insurance and many others.