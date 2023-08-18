Team RMS, comprised of boiler and burner technicians from Rasmussen Mechanical Services, has successfully completed RAGBRAI 2023 for the first time.

Not only did they conquer the 507-mile cycling event, they also rallied together to raise over $8,000 in donations, all of which will be donated to the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention.

"We are thrilled to have not only completed RAGBRAI 2023 but also to have made a meaningful impact through our fundraising efforts," Brian Rasmussen, CEO of Rasmussen Mechanical Services, said in a news release. "Our efforts would not have been possible had it not been for our suppliers, who generously donated to the cause.”

Those suppliers include BG Peterson Company, CFM, Mac Pipe Insulation, Verne Simmonds Company, Piping Resources, Dennis Supply Company, Limpsfield Combustion and Autoflame Engineering.

“It was a very challenging week, but we did it," said Dan Will, burner technician. "Knowing we were riding for a great cause helped us to push through the elevation changes and high temperatures and complete the ride across Iowa as a team."

While job burnout and stressors can exacerbate mental health problems in any industry, the CDC found that the construction and extraction industry had the highest male suicide rate, prompting the creation of CIASP in 2016 and major changes in the field.

Because of these statistics, companies like Rasmussen Mechanical Services are working to promote positive mental health among their employees. This was just one of those efforts.

“We try to create an environment where workers feel safe to talk about things,” corporate event planner Ally Hotze told the Nonpareil in July. “We’re trying to end the stigma around talking about hard things.”