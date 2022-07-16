Robotics 'visionary' retires after nearly 40 years

Surrounded by friends and family, coworkers and competitors, Acieta founder John Burg celebrated his nearly 40 years of groundbreaking innovation in the robotics industry at a party thrown in his honor on Thursday.

Part of the Acieta parking lot was blocked off, and hundreds of guests mingled under the shade provided by two large white tents. They ate and drank and shared stories about the man of the hour, and about his four decades of contributions to the robotics and manufacturing fields.

“John was a great mentor,” said Troy Sather, a district manager for FANUC, a robotics company and longtime Acieta customer. “He pushed me to do things I didn’t think you could do with a robot to the point where we actually made up hats with, on the back it had a logo, ‘You want this robot to do what?’”

Coming up with new ways for robots to help manufacturers streamline their production and make their products better was something Burg was innately good at, almost because he didn’t know any better, former FANUC CEO Eric Mittelstadt said.

“I used to say that a lot of those guys, John among them, and the guys in this room, when we started the company, I was 46. They were all in their twenties,” Mittelstadt said. “And I used to say that they were too young to know they couldn’t do what we were asking them to do.”

Even though he technically retired on Feb. 2, 2022 — “2/2/22, which was kind of started as a joke, quite frankly” — Burg remains under contract with Acieta as a consultant through at least the end of March 2023, and even beyond, if Acieta Chairman and CEO Robby Komljenovic has any say in the matter.

“I’m working on that,” Komljenovic said. “He’s got so much to contribute to what we do every day. His ability to get to the root of how automation is best applied for each individual customer is second to none. Even our best salespeople, they’re still working on getting to that point.”

When Komljenovic joined Acieta in 2017, he was already well aware of John Burg.

“Probably over the last 15 years of my career in the machine tool industry, we got more and more involved with automation and that’s when the name John Burg comes up,” he said. “I hear there’s this guy and he knows his stuff.”

Before he began working at Acieta, Komljenovic met Burg at an industry event in Cincinnati.

“I got to know him and I was like, this is a really cool guy,” Komljenovic said. “And then later, after that, I had the opportunity, I was approached to come to Acieta and be their next CEO and chairman, and I remember John Berg and I’m like, wow, if he was the one that really built this business, this has got to be good.”

Komljenovic credits Burg with creating a work culture that emphasized the teamwork required to design, build and program such complex robots.

“You can never win in this business with individual superstars,” he said. “John was one of the very early folks in the ‘80s that was able to assemble a team with a culture that worked really well for that type of business. He was able to motivate people in a way to make it work, because you got the engineers, the programmers, you’ve got the electricians. You look at the system and it’s, like, wow. This is like the result of everything.”

Milton Guerry is the president of American operations for SCHUNK, an international company that innovates gripping and clamping technology. He met Burg at an industry trade show and was impressed by Burg’s confidence about the robotic industry.

“John was one of those guys, at the time when we met, who was really coming out and making it known that you can succeed and become stronger with these devices everybody called robots and people still thought were walking around the moon and making weird noises as they followed people around,” Guerry said. “But he was out there telling that story about what these devices can do to make companies stronger.”

Burg seems to have a knack for talking to people and making friends. Mick Estes, general manager of distribution at FANUC, said that Burg could talk to anyone about anything, even the competition, which came in handy at industry events.

“FANUC has an organization made up of hundreds and hundreds of companies, and they have a conference every year,” Estes said. “And I’d say, ‘John, there’s a couple companies over here that are a little skeptical about even being here, because they’re with other competitors. Why don’t you go put that to bed? He would jump right up, give everybody a beer and he would just break the ice.”

In 2002, Burg was awarded with the Joseph F. Engelberger Robotics Award, an award Komljenovic called the “Nobel Prize of Robotics.”

“That shows that 20 years ago, halfway through his career, he was recognized as someone that contributes to, not just to Acieta, but to the industry,” Komljenovic said.

It’s an industry that Burg may be taking a small step back from in his “retirement,” but his interest in technology and what it can do for us hasn’t diminished at all.

“One of my very close associates said, ‘yeah, well, you know, (technology is) probably going to get to here and gonna get there, and I don’t know, how many years is that? Twenty years? Thirty years?’ I just said, ‘I think Jim’s doubled the time it’s gonna take,’ because every indication is we’re gonna have new technology much, much quicker than we’ve ever had in the past.”

Every indication about Burg’s career points to him being an innovator, a forward thinker, “a visionary,” as one of executives from FANUC called him, but along with his contributions to the robotics industry, it’s a good bet that Burg will be remembered even more fondly for the way he treated people.

“I guarantee you, if you are out in the industry, and you had this ability to talk to thousands of people, they would tell you that they had something to say about John Burg, and it would always be positive,” Guerry said. “It would be unbelievable, but I think they would say that something in their career, something in their fabric, something in whatever way they go about their business, has been influenced by John.”