Rockwell 'thankful' for experiences and friends Army gave her

Army veteran Sgt. Brittany Rockwell has always been hyper competitive with her older brother, Brandon. Whether it was chasing after her brother and his friends on a Wisconsin playground in grade school or playing flag football because he played flag football, she always felt that she needed to prove herself.

“I remember one time guys were bullying me on the field, and I didn't say anything, because I didn't want to seem weaker than my brother,” Rockwell said.

She even went on a high adventure canoe trip to the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota, because Brandon had gone with his Boy Scout troop on a high adventure backpacking trip in New Mexico the previous year.

Rockwell, 28, and her brother came of age in the post-9/11 world, and American patriotism saturated everything from newspapers to television and movies to music.

“I remember my brother had the (Toby Keith) album with the ‘boot in your ass’ song,” Rockwell said. “I don’t know, it’s a very core memory, and my brother and I used to listen to that album, like, all the time. So I kind of think, like, I knew he was gonna join, and I’m a very competitive little sister.”

So when Brandon enlisted in the Army after high school, Rockwell was compelled to follow.

“I didn't really wanna join the Army, I didn’t think,” Rockwell said with a laugh. “I wanted to join the Navy, because I grew up in Wisconsin, grew up on Lake Michigan, always saw the Coast Guard. So I was thinking, ‘Navy,’ and then Brandon joined the Army and shined. So I was like, ‘well, I can't let him outshine me, so I'm gonna join the Army, also.’ So I joined the Army.”

In the Army, Brandon was a military police officer, a role in which he “did absolutely great,” Rockwell said.

“Everywhere you went, anybody that knew my brother always talked highly of (him),” she said. “Being the competitive little sister, I cannot let him outshine me.”

While her brother went the law enforcement route, Rockwell took a slightly different path through the Army.

She enlisted when she was a high school senior in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and would participate in the monthly Army Reserves training. Once she graduated in 2012, she shipped off to boot camp.

“This was pre-Governor Branstad making it so veterans and service members get in-state tuition, like, by a year,” Rockwell said.

She moved to Davenport, Iowa, where she had family, worked part time, and took some community college classes at Scott Community College as she waited to establish residency.

She had initially wanted to attend the University of Iowa. Her father's side of the family lives in the Quad Cities area.

"From a young age, my grandpa said I was going to be a Hawkeye," Rockwell said.

However, as fate would have it, while she was living in Davenport, she had started seeing a guy who was going to attend Iowa State, so she applied to go there, too.

The relationship didn't last, but, "I loved Iowa State," she said.

After Rockwell earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Iowa State in 2017, she enrolled in JAG School.

“I always thought that I wanted to be a lawyer growing up,” she said. “I took law classes in high school, pre-law kind of type classes in high school. I really enjoyed history, and so I wanted to be a lawyer, and that's kind of the path that I wanted to take. And then I became a paralegal and realized that I do not want to be a lawyer.”

Rockwell realized that, “in fact, it's the paralegals that get to do all the fun stuff and all the information (gathering), and the lawyers just kind of make the arguments in court,” she said. “It’s really, ‘if you have a good paralegal, you have a good lawyer.’”

Armed with this new knowledge, Rockwell deployed to the Middle East in 2019, and worked as a JAG paralegal in Kuwait, Iraq, and one day in Syria.

“I did a bunch of different things,” Rockwell said of her time in the field. “We did legal reviews on payments that went to supporting the Iraqi army. We did a couple of trainings with the Iraqi army and some of their paralegals to teach 'em about the law of war. I supported that. We worked with the Red Cross on a couple of things, on a couple legal issues. It was kind of, less military justice stuff and a little bit of everything else, when I was there.”

Rockwell visited a few Army bases in Syria just before Christmas with “a three-star (general),” which landed her in the pages of Stars and Stripes, the U.S. military newspaper.

“I got back (from Syria) and walked in the dining hall the next day, and everybody was calling me ‘superstar,’ and I was like, ‘what are you talking about?’ And they're like, ‘did you not see the paper?’ And I was like, ‘no, I'm trying to get breakfast, not see the paper.’ And they ran and grabbed a copy, and I was on the front page of Stars and Stripes.”

When Rockwell returned to the U.S. — a return that was complicated and delayed by COVID-19 — she realized she was ready to try something new.

“In 2019, I spent more time in a hotel room than I did in my own apartment,” she said. “And with kids, I did not want to do that.”

Rockwell had met her future husband Kyle at Iowa State in 2017. They married in June 2019, and shortly after her deployment ended and she returned home, they were expecting.

Having fulfilled her commitment to the Army, Rockwell was discharged in December 2020, and she gave birth to twin daughters in January 2021.

“I really felt like I signed the dotted line to do some really cool things, and I got to do some really cool things,” Rockwell said. “So I decided that I was, like, ‘all right, I got to do that, now I'm gonna be a mom. I wanna focus on being a mom,’ so I got out.”

When she started to look for work after the twins were born, Rockwell decided she was tired of the law.

“I just wanted a break, I think,” she said. “I was kind of burnt out after my deployment with legal work.”

Rockwell briefly worked in probation across the river in Nebraska, but she quickly recognized she wasn’t cut out for that kind of work.

“I thought that that's the path that I wanted to go, but I get too emo,” she said. “I don't know. The mom side comes out of me ... I brought work home, I brought emotion home, and you can't do that.”

Briefly, in college, Rockwell had thought about majoring in animal science, but, “I don’t have a science brain,” she said.

But when she saw a job opening at Pottawattamie Conservation, “I was like, what the heck? What does it hurt to apply?”

Being from Wisconsin, Rockwell was familiar with the agriculture industry, particularly dairy farming, and conservation work seemed like a good fit.

“I consider myself an Iowan more than a Wisconsinite, but sometimes I like to claim Wisconsin, so I claim the dairy side of Wisconsin,” she said. “I just always had a passion for conservation and agriculture, and I saw an opportunity, an open position, to work in it.”

Rockwell works as a conservation assistant, handling state programs for her district — she works at the Malvern conservation office in Mills County — and she works as a staffer for the county conservation board.

“I really enjoy it,” she said. “I enjoy every single day coming to work. I look forward to coming to work.”

Rockwell also maintains close ties to the local veterans community. She serves on the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Commission, and is thankful for the friendships that she has been able to form with other area veterans.

“Everybody compares the military to a frat and, like, your brotherhood or sisterhood, and I really think that there's some truth behind that,” she said. “You get bonds with people that you would never normally know. You're thrown into situations and you're instant best friends with people because it's like you empathize with them on some sort of level. I think being a veteran allows that. I've met a lot of great people and a lot of great friends in Pottawattamie and Mills (counties) by being a veteran and being involved in the community, and I probably would've never met them otherwise.”