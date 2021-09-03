Rocky Top Farms recalls 10-ounce jars of Cherry Butter

Rocky Top Farms of Ellsworth, Michigan, is recalling its 10-ounce jars of Cherry Butter fruit butter because they may contain undeclared milk.

People who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Cherry Butter was distributed nationwide through the company website, rockytopfarms.com.

The product comes in a clear glass jar. All lots are affected by this recall. The product may have been sold individually or in multi-packs or variety packs.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company are certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased 10-ounce jars of Cherry Butter that were incorrectly labeled are allowed to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If the incorrectly labeled product was purchased through our website, consumers are asked to destroy the product and contact the company for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-231-350-0985 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

