A portion of the 63-mile-long Wabash Trace Nature Trail will see upward of 200 bicyclists this upcoming weekend.

It’s the sixth annual Rooster Tail Ride Pickin’ N Pedalin’ on the Wabash Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, with a pre-party in Mineola on Friday, Aug. 11. Each year the ride that takes bicyclists along 35 miles of the natural beauty of the trail from Mineola to Shenandoah with stops that include live music, food and a fun time.

Organizer Becca Castle Laughlin said the Rooster Tail Ride was intended to encourage bicyclists from the Omaha, Nebraska, metro area to travel further on the trail past Mineola. The Taco Ride on Thursday from Council Bluffs to Mineola through the Loess Hills and back is very popular, she said, but many bicyclists stop there while several small towns along the trace from Mineola to Shenandoah are worth exploring.

And where did the name Rooster Tail Ride come from, you ask?

“So when you ride the trail, especially if it’s a little bit wet or sticky, it kicks that crushed limestone back up on your back, so you get what they call a rooster tail on the back of your shirt sometimes,” Laughlin said.

Local artist Shelley Davidson designed all the Rooster Tail Ride’s artwork.

Festivities begin Friday evening, Laughlin said, with The 70’s Band at 7 p.m. at Tobey Jack’s in Mineola. She said primitive camping would be available at the Mineola trailhead for anyone who wanted to camp Friday night.

Pre-registration through Eventbrite for the ride is encouraged, and a direct link to the site can be found on the Rooster Tail Ride Facebook page or on eventbrite.com by searching “Rooster Tail Ride.”

Registration is also available the morning of the event from 8 to 10 a.m. at Tobey Jack’s in Mineola, where breakfast will also be served. Those who pre-register need only to check in briefly on Saturday morning.

Participants can register to ride one way from Mineola to Shenandoah or sign up to ride both days, retracing the trail back to Mineola on Sunday for a total of 70 miles over the two-day event.

Laughlin said the ride is at your own pace, but if you stay on schedule, you should be able to catch the live music at each of the six stops along the trail. Silver City is the first stop after leaving Mineola, with live music by Gas N’ Grass from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Other stops with live music performances along the ride on Saturday, including two new stops, are from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Silver Creek Bridge with Magick K Acoustic, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Heritage Park in Malvern with Union County Trio, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Strahan with Stephen Monroe, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Shamrock Theater in Imogene with Saucy Jack, and the double headliner bands in Shenandoah at the Depot Deli from 7 to 10 p.m. are Petty Thieves a Tom Petty tribute band and Silver Bullet a Bob Segar tribute band.

The two new stops on the Rooster Tail Ride are the Silver Creek Bridge halfway between Silver City and Malvern and Strahan, a ghost town between Malvern and Imogene.

“That’s (Strahan) a nice halfway point between Malvern and Imogene, too,” Laughlin said, “which otherwise is one of the longer stretches.”

In Shenandoah, Saturday night camping will be available at Sportman’s Park, and cyclists are welcome to shower at the Wilson Aquatic Center during regular business hours. Pork Belly Ventures from Council Bluffs will bring shower trailers down for anyone wanting to shower later.

Luggage transportation will also be available from Mineola to Shenandoah with drop-offs at Sportsman’s Park and Shenandoah Inn and Suites.

The ride back to Mineola Sunday has a large number of people from the Omaha, Nebraska area because it is easier to do the two-day ride than to figure out transportation from Shenandoah for the one-day ride, Laughlin said. For the most part, cyclists just want to get back to Mineola on Sunday, so there is only one stop with live music, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Park in Malvern with Polka Police.

Laughlin considers the Rooster Tail Ride to be one of the biggest rides held on the Wabash Trace Nature Trail because of the ride’s length and duration, but she said it is a perfect ride for both beginners and advanced riders.

“I think it’s a really good ride for beginners because there’s a lot of stops, and 9 miles is the longest stretch without a place to stop in between,” Laughlin said.

Laughlin said each year, there have been around 200 cyclists registered for the Rooster Tail Ride, but with some additional promotion and “high energy bands,” they hope to exceed that number this year. Between 2018 and 2022, Laughlin said the ride had drawn people from 15 states, including Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, South Dakota, Colorado, Minnesota, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, California, North Carolina, Maryland, Kansas and Georgia.

The Southwest Iowan Nature Trails board has organized the Rooster Tail Ride since 2017, with one year off during the COVID pandemic. The board received a $10,000 grant from the Iowa Tourism Office this year to help pay for the live music. Other 2023 Rooster Tail Ride sponsors are TS Bank, Tri-Valley Bank and Malvern Bank.

She said proceeds from the ride would go back into trail maintenance between Mineola and Shenandoah.

The Wabash Trace Nature Trail was a railroad right-of-way that was purchased in 1989 and converted into a public trail for anyone who wanted to get out and enjoy nature on foot, bicycle, skis or snowshoes. No motorized vehicles are permitted on the trail. The trail was completed in 1997. The Wabash Trace passes through Council Bluffs, Mineola, Silver City, Malvern, Imogene, Shenandoah, Coin and Blanchard and crosses 72 bridges.

SWINT is a nonprofit organization that maintains the trace, which runs off of fees received from trail passes, donations and event proceeds and a lot of the maintenance is done by volunteers.

Those interested in joining SWINT or volunteering can call Greg Losh 712-326-8207 or Rebecca Castle Laughlin 515-210-0269, or email wabashtracenaturetrail@gmail.com.

