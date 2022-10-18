Rotary Noon Club to hold annual soup luncheon

The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club invites the public to its annual soup luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 20, between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 130 S. Sixth St.

This year’s luncheon will offer both dine-in and take-out options. A variety of soups and chili, side salad and dessert will be served. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door with cash or from a club member.

Co-chairs for the luncheon are Mitch Kay, Pottawattamie County finance and budget director, and Rick Killion, American National Bank market president. Sponsors, vendors and contributors include Synchronicity, American PCS, Frontier Savings Bank, Rick Guill, Tom Whitson, Mark Eckman, Cindi Keithley, Donna Miller, Jill Orton and Carol Wood.

“Proceeds from this annual event will continue to support a variety of educational, health and well-being projects,” according to Kay and Killion.

The mission of Rotary Clubs is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club has been serving Council Bluffs since 1915 with the leading purpose of “service above self.” A multitude of service projects and fundraising to support projects are carried out throughout the year. Weekly meetings are held on Thursdays at noon at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.

To learn more about Rotary, consider membership or make a gift to support the club’s many service projects, visit the club website at portal.clubrunner.ca/6088, contact Club Administrator Cieandra Tripp at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com, or send a note to the Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club at PO Box 673, Council Bluffs, IA 51502.