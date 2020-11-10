Rotary to hold Soup Drive-Buy, food drive and StoryWalk

One of the additional activities funded by the grant and soup event is a themed StoryWalk based on the book, “Teach Your Dragon about Diversity,” by Steve Herman. The story will be featured at the permanent StoryWalk site in Sunset Park, 1000 16th Ave. in Council Bluffs. The pages will be installed in the 20 panels along the paved walkway on Friday (weather-permitting), and the StoryWalk will remain on display for the rest of the month. There will be prizes announced throughout the month.

Participants are asked to practice appropriate safeguards, including social distancing, wearing of masks and good hand hygiene.

Leadership for local StoryWalks is provided by Raise Me to Read, a community-based initiative that supports literacy and early learning for every child throughout Pottawattamie County. The permanent site was made possible by the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and the City of Council Bluffs. Themed books and activities will also be offered to children involved in programs at Children’s Square USA, Micah House and Family Inc. in the next few months. A book drive will expand the capacity to distribute additional books. For more information on local literacy efforts, visit RaiseMetoRead.org.

Tickets for the Soup Drive-Buy are $5 each and can be purchased online in advance or at the pick-up site. For a copy of the online link, email cbrotaryclub@gmail.com. Sponsors, vendors and contributors, in addition to the Rotary Club of Council Bluffs, include the YMCA Center for Healthy Living, HGM Associates, the West Broadway Hy-Vee, Rustic Cuts, Larsen Supply and numerous Council Bluffs Rotary Club members.

