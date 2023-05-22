A sailboat with two passengers flipped over today while sailing Carter Lake around 3 p.m.

A call from a concerned passerby alleged there were four individuals in the water, and that one party was clinging to the side of the sailboat to stay afloat.

No injuries were reported and both parties were able to self rescue before the rescue squad arrived, according to the Carter Lake Police Department.

In 2022, there were 28 reported boating incidents on Iowa water, according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Seven of those were personal injury, 17 involved property damage and four resulted in fatalities. Of the four fatalities, one involved alcohol as a contributing factor.

"Now is the time to review Iowa boating laws and plan to have patience at the ramp and on the water,” Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator, said in a press release regarding Memorial Day boating. “With the recent storms across the state, boaters should use extra caution for floating debris and higher waters.”