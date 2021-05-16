Salvage art to return at new Habitat for Humanity event

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs’ annual salvage art contest will return this year as part of a new event called Junk Restored.

Instead of being paired with a sit-down dinner, as it was with the Building a Foundation fundraiser, the contest will be part of a casual, mostly outdoor event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 on South Main Street in front of the Habitat ReStore at 1228 S. Main St. Admission is free.

Once again, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Council Bluffs Fire Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office will donate unique creations assembled from reused, recycled and repurposed components. The entries will be on display Tuesday through Friday at the ReStore, according to Kim Smith, program manager. Guests can vote for their favorite one by placing donations in a container next to it at the ReStore or May 22 at Junk Restored.

“This is the first time we’re opening it up to the public to look at things ahead of time and vote,” Smith said.

The entries can also be viewed online Tuesday through Friday, and will be sold through online bidding on May 22. To see the auction items, text junkrestored to 243725.