Salvage art to return at new Habitat for Humanity event

Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs’ annual salvage art contest will return this year as part of a new event called Junk Restored.
Instead of being paired with a sit-down dinner, as it was with the Building a Foundation fundraiser, the contest will be part of a casual, mostly outdoor event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 22 on South Main Street in front of the Habitat ReStore at 1228 S. Main St. Admission is free.
Once again, the Council Bluffs Police Department, Council Bluffs Fire Department and Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office will donate unique creations assembled from reused, recycled and repurposed components. The entries will be on display Tuesday through Friday at the ReStore, according to Kim Smith, program manager. Guests can vote for their favorite one by placing donations in a container next to it at the ReStore or May 22 at Junk Restored.
“This is the first time we’re opening it up to the public to look at things ahead of time and vote,” Smith said.
The entries can also be viewed online Tuesday through Friday, and will be sold through online bidding on May 22. To see the auction items, text junkrestored to 243725.
It’s anybody’s guess what materials will make up this year’s entries. In the past, the masterpieces have been constructed out of furniture, fire hoses, wagon wheels, tools, old boards, a fire extinguisher and other items.
“There’s some really cool stuff that they’ve made,” Smith said.
At the event, dozens of vendors will be peddling various wares at booths in the street and the ReStore parking lot, according to Angie Stoufer, co-chair of the event along with Stacey Whittington.
“We have over 50 spots rented, and it’s a fun event to come down and shop,” Stoufer said. “All of the vendors have items that have been (hand)made.”
“We were really happy to just get 20, and things have just exploded the last couple of weeks,” Smith said.
Some vendors will have things directly related to repurposing, and others will have different specialties, Stoufer said.
“We’ve got people who make things by sewing, we have somebody that I think is going to make T-shirts on the spot, we’ve got Staves N Things that makes things out of whiskey barrels,” she said.
Others include Birdhouse Man, who makes birdhouses out of license plates; BloomWorks floral bouquets; CommonScents by Tayler E, which makes candles and wax melts; Connie’s Custom Table Tops, which offers refurbished end and accent tables; HD Crafts & Design, which offers holiday, home and wedding items and possibly furniture; Horton Enterprises, which crafts wood carvings; Lewis Central Community Schools, which makes items from recycled plastic; SunnySky Crafts’ sewing, plastic canvas and welding; TeaTime for Birdie, which makes teapot birdhouses and plant stands and yard décor from dishware; and many more.
Habitat will have a booth and will be selling several repurposed items (not in the contest) created by volunteers, Smith said. There will also be a booth with craft activities for children.
Food trucks Streetside and Family Traditions BBQ will be parked at Habitat all day to offer their culinary specialties.
“Omaha Habitat ReStore has been super-supportive and has helped with advertising and is going to be here, as well,” Smith said.
Despite the pandemic, Habitat did complete construction of a house last year, Smith said. It is currently building a home at 4115 Jewel St., and money from Junk Restored will go toward that project.
“We hope to finish that project this summer and break ground on our next home this summer, as well,” she said. “We are on track to build two this year, which has been our goal.”
Habitat is also doing a pilot rehab project, Smith said.
“Our intention is to grow that and eventually be able to have a bigger impact on Council Bluffs,” she said.
The primary sponsors are TS Bank — which offered volunteers, as well as financial support — Judd Knispel’s State Farm agency and Anytime T’s.