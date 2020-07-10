Salvation Army, Church of Latter-Day Saints to host food distribution event tonight

The Salvation Army is teaming up with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for a drive-thru food distribution in Council Bluffs tonight. The Salvation Army Council Bluffs Corps Community Center, 715 N. 16th St., plans to host this drive-thru food distribution event out in its parking lot from 4:30 to 6 p.m. today.
This is a first-come, first-served-style event, and will be held while supplies last. No ID will be required. The event is designed to help provide relief for area families amid the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each vehicle that drives through the Council Bluffs Corps’ parking lot during this event will receive a food box. This is a non-contact, socially-distanced event: staff and volunteers will be on hand to load each vehicle so that drivers and passengers can remain safe inside the entire time.
The food to be distributed at this special event has been purchased by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The Council Bluffs event is the second of two such area events being supported by the church, whose volunteers have joined Salvation Army staff and volunteers in boxing up the food and getting everything ready for the distribution.
This special event is in addition to the regularly scheduled food pantry operations that The Salvation Army offers in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area. If anyone in need is unable to make it to the drive-thru food pantry on Friday, they can call 402-898-5860 for further information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.