Salvation Army of Council Bluffs is looking for more kettle volunteers

At the Salvation Army, we’re taking extra steps amid the pandemic to maximize everyone’s safety as we continue to deploy our iconic Red Kettles.
Specifically, we are implementing new, nationally mandated safety protocols at our kettle sites. These protocols include:
• Bell ringers will be provided with masks and instructed to follow state/local safety protocols
• All kettle equipment will be cleaned prior to use in accordance with guidelines
• Bell ringers will be trained to maintain social distancing
• Bell ringers will not have any physical contact with any donations or individuals
• Before reporting for their shifts, bell ringers will be provided a training video that shows how to safely perform their duties and engage with the public in a COVID environment
Additionally, kettles will be enabled with Apple Pay and Google Pay technology in order to provide donors with an additional contactless form of donation.
Donations to our Salvation Army Red Kettles stay local; they support our Council Bluffs human-services programs — food, housing, utility assistance, and more — year-round; what’s more, those donations also support our Christmas-assistance programs. And now, amid the ongoing pandemic, we’re seeing more and more people coming to us for seasonal support.
We are renewing our call to individuals and businesses in the community to consider signing up to ring bells at the Red Kettles. We have numerous locations and times to choose from. Please go to registertoring.com to sign up.
We also have an option for those who traditionally ring in person, but would prefer to ring ‘virtually’ this year instead: just go to registertoring.com and click on the “I’m a virtual ringer” tab to start the simple, fast process of setting up your own online fundraiser with friends and family in support of our Red Kettle efforts.
