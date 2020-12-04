Salvation Army of Council Bluffs is looking for more kettle volunteers

At the Salvation Army, we’re taking extra steps amid the pandemic to maximize everyone’s safety as we continue to deploy our iconic Red Kettles.

Specifically, we are implementing new, nationally mandated safety protocols at our kettle sites. These protocols include:

• Bell ringers will be provided with masks and instructed to follow state/local safety protocols

• All kettle equipment will be cleaned prior to use in accordance with guidelines

• Bell ringers will be trained to maintain social distancing

• Bell ringers will not have any physical contact with any donations or individuals

• Before reporting for their shifts, bell ringers will be provided a training video that shows how to safely perform their duties and engage with the public in a COVID environment

Additionally, kettles will be enabled with Apple Pay and Google Pay technology in order to provide donors with an additional contactless form of donation.