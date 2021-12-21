Salvation Army reminds local residents of the need for assistance

It’s the last week before Christmas, and shoppers are off and running.

But rather than shopping till they drop, The Salvation Army suggests shoppers pause to catch their breath and put some money in one of its Red Kettles.

“That would be fantastic,” said Capt. Dana Cook, who shares Council Bluffs Corps officer duties with her husband, Capt. Chuck Cook.

The charity has two kettles at each Council Bluffs Walmart, one at Sam’s, one at Hobby Lobby, one at each of the city’s two Hy-Vee Food Stores and one each at Family Fare, Fareway and Super Saver.

Time is running out, but the Salvation Army of Council Bluffs is still well short of its goal of $144,000. So far, the Council Bluffs Corps has raised about $110,000, Cook said. Donations did pick up over the weekend, she said.

“We always find that the closer it gets to Christmas, the more generous people are,” she said.

Meanwhile, people seeking assistance are bringing more needs to The Salvation Army, Cook said.

“We’ve seen an increase because of COVID and people losing their jobs,” she said.

The Council Bluffs Corps has opened a personal pantry where people can pick up personal hygiene items and toiletries -- “things you can’t buy with food stamps,” Cook said.

“If we can help them with those, then they’ll have a little extra money and they can put it toward their utility bills and things like that,” she said.

The Cooks hope to raise $75,000 from kettle contributions and $69,000 from online and mailed-in donations -- but it is the total that is important, not how it is divided between the different avenues.

“Unfortunately, because we don’t have a lot of volunteers, we have to hire individuals to ring bells,” she said. “Last year, the mail did much better than the kettles did.”

The kettle campaign will end on Christmas Eve, but the mail campaign will continue until Jan. 15, Cook said.

Those interested in volunteering to ring a bell at a kettle site can sign up for a shift and location at registertoring.com. To donate, visit salarmywestern.org.

