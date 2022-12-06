Salvation Army seeks assistance with Christmas efforts

The Salvation Army of Pottawattamie County is asking for help this Christmas season with both its Red Kettle Campaign and Christmas Assistance Toy Shop.

As of Dec. 5, The Salvation Army has raised $21,042.43 of its $75,000 goal, thanks to the generosity of the community. However, there is still a long way to go.

The Salvation Army encourages those who are able to consider volunteering for a two-hour bell-ringing shift at one of the many stores around town that host a Red Kettle. Volunteers can sign up at RegisterToRing.com. The funds raised during these six weeks of Kettles supports Salvation Army programs and services year-round, including the Christmas Assistance Toy Shop, which will take place on Dec. 14.

This year, The Salvation Army will serve 379 children through Toy Shop. Stop by either Council Bluffs Walmart or Village Inn to pick up an angel tag or buy any gift and drop it off at The Salvation Army office at 715 N. 16th St.

The Salvation Army thanks the community for helping them do the most good in Pottawattamie County.