Salvation Army's holiday help signups begin today

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas assistance signup begins today.

The application process is for families seeking holiday assistance, including Toy Shop and Adopt-a-Family. Last Christmas, more than 150 families received assistance through The Salvation Army.

Signups will be held:

Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 8 and Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10, 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to noon

Registration takes place at The Salvation Army, 715 N. 16th St. Applicants may enter through the main doors.

Applicants must apply in person with the following information on hand: applicant picture identification; birth certificates (or something that proves age) for all children under 16, and verification of address, such as a utility bill (dated less than 30 days) or a current lease.

For more information on The Salvation Army holiday assistance programs, call 712-328-2088.

Salvation Army Christmas programs are supported by donations to the Red Kettle Campaign and the generous support of Pottawattamie County residents. The red kettles will appear across the city Nov. 11 through Dec. 24.