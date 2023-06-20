THe Historical Society of Pottawattamie County is teaming up with the Sarpy County Museum for a special program Saturday, June 24, exploring the early 19th century history of the area.

Troy Stolp, a local historian with the historical society, will present "50 Years That Made the Metro: 1804-1854" at 2 p.m. at the museum, which is located at 2402 Clay St. in Bellevue, Nebraska.

The lecture, which is free and open to the public, will examine the early pioneer days of Council Bluffs, Omaha and Sarpy County through a historical lens, said Ben Justman, executive director of the Sarpy County Museum.

"It's going to cover everything from Lewis and Clark to the crossing of the Missouri (River) with the Kansas-Nebraska Act," Justman said. "It really helped lay the foundation of the lay of the land today."

The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County approached the museum about hosting the presentation, he said.

"When there's an opportunity to collaborate with historical societies in the area, it's a win-win for everybody," Justman said. "This one is a little extra special because it's across not just a county line, but a state line. I'm hopeful that we'll see more collaboration with them in the future."

Stolp is a longterm substitute teacher in the Lewis Central Community School District and holds a master's degree in history. He is a regular speaker on historical topics around Council Bluffs.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Tuesday, June 20

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Baldwin Circle from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Check out the Treynor Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St. Tuesday is kid's night with face painting, temporary tattoos, hair tinsel and a bounce house.

• Play a board game with fellow adults at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., from 6 to 8:45 p.m.

• Take a hike in the Hitchcock Nature Center, 27792 Ski Hill Loop, at 7 p.m. for the second installment of the Hitch Hike series. The program takes a look at the park's best prairie remnants with a guided tour of Badger Ridge. Free with $5 per vehicle park entry or a park membership. Weather permitting. Meet at the Loess Hills Lodge.

Wednesday, June 21

• Shop the Avoca Main Street Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. on the 200 block of Elm Street. Entertainment and family activities are featured from the Avoca Public Library and Avoca Main Street. This week's market includes the Li'l Firecracker Pageant at the East Pottawattamie County Courthouse Medallion from 6 to 7 p.m.

• Join the Great Plains Wing of the Commemorative Air Force at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport, 16803 McCandless Lane, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. for a Third Wednesday Cookout and open house. Freewill donations accepted.

• Want to build a website? The Council Bluffs Public Library will hold a free program, no registration required, on how to use WIX to build a website from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

• Listen to music from around the world at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., from 7 to 8 p.m. as Carmelita & the International Quartet perform for Music in the Park.

Thursday, June 22

• The Council Bluffs Community Walking Club will take a trek along the Western Historic Trail Center Loop, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The club is free and open to anyone in the community.

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at 40th Street and Avenue C from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Explore the Council Bluffs Farmers Market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park. The market includes wellness activities and live entertainment.

• Hop on your bike for the Thursday evening Taco Ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail starting at 5 p.m. and concluding about 20 miles through the Loess Hills with dinner at Tobey Jack's Mineola Steakhouse. Most riders start at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd., which offers parking.

• The 746 Needlework Club meets 6 to 8 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library for knitting, crochet and embroidery of all skill levels. Bring your own supplies or project.

Friday, June 23

• Hoff Fourth Friday brings a lineup of food, music, arts and other activities to the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs. Enjoy McCormick's 1894 bar from 4 to 10 p.m., a pop-up restaurant BBQ Brothers from 5 to 9 p.m., an art gallery and studio artists from 6 to 9 p.m., Pinatas & Pinot from 7 to 9 p.m. and live music from Nathan Paul and Justin Shelton from 8 to 10 p.m. Find more at paceartsiowa.org/events.

• Outside the Hoff Center, an ARTlot Party will feature live music from Jocelyn Olivia and Brenda Lee from 6 to 8 p.m. along with Graffiti w/ a Purpose, Puppet Painting and Demolition Art. The cost is $15 for members, $20 for non-members and free for children age 10 and younger.

• Recreation On-The-Move will hold a pop-up recreational activity from 1 to 3 p.m. at Vincent Bluff aimed at children and their friends, parents or caregivers.