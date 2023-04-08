Small nonfarm businesses in nine Iowa counties and neighboring counties in Nebraska and South Dakota are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began April 1, according to Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

The primary Iowa counties are Harrison, Monona and Woodbury. Cherokee, Crawford, Ida, Plymouth, Pottawattamie and Shelby are qualifying Iowa counties.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” Garfield said.

Find more information or apply at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.