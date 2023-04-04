The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Governor’s School Safety Bureau, in partnership with the Iowa Department of Education, has launched a free and anonymous school threat reporting platform.

The Safe+Sound Iowa app was released on March 21 in the wake of a rash of “swatting calls” to more than a dozen schools across the state and is available to all public school districts and accredited private schools to help prevent violence, unlawful possession of weapons, self-harm and other forms of victimization and threatening behaviors in schools across the state, according to a news release from the Department of Public Safety.

Council Bluffs Community School District has encouraged staff, students and parents to get the app, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.

“We have pushed it out to our families and placed posters in our schools,” she said. “We also shared on social media.”

“We would love it if all of our reports came directly to our principals or other contact at our schools, but we know that’s not always possible,” said Tim Hamilton, chief of student and family services.

The app is available free of charge in the app store, he said. Trained dispatchers who staff the Safe+Sound call center call school safety contacts and, if necessary, law enforcement when they receive a report.

“We’ve already had two that have come in,” Hamilton said. “One that was deemed as immediate came to me, the principal and Council Bluffs Police. We were all three able to work together and get it handled. It just strengthens us to be able to work together to keep our schools safe.”

The other report wasn’t considered an immediate threat, so Hamilton and the school principal received notification and handled it, he said.

Council Bluffs Schools has been using Speak Out CB as its reporting tool, which allowed people to text, call, use a link on the app or email, Ostrowski said.

“What makes this one (better) is it’s manned 24 hours a day by professionals,” she said. “We’ll continue to monitor Speak Out CB this year,” because it is well known in the district.

Safe+Sound Iowa does have some advantages over Speak Out CB, Hamilton said.

“It really is a universal tool for people to use statewide,” he said.

Lewis Central hasn’t moved forward with the app yet, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said.

“We are still in the research phase and have not yet adopted the app,” he said. “We want to make sure we know how to support the app in our district before we communicate it out with our district.”

The rollout of the app was announced in a joint press conference with Gov. Kim Reynolds joining the Department of Public Safety and Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“There is nothing more important to parents than knowing that their children are safe at school – from the time they arrive each day until when they return home,” Reynolds said.

She said she was pleased with the Governor’s School Safety Bureau’s work to carry out a $100 million initiative to enhance school safety.

Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens went over four keys areas the bureau is focusing on, including:

• Making emergency radios available to all K-12 schools so they can immediately connect with first responders in the event of an emergency. The state ordered 1,253 radios and had begun to install them, he said.

• Monitoring threats of mainly planned attacks that generate advance threat messages. “In 8 out of 10 planned attacks, the individual planning the attack has shared that with someone,” he said.

• Making active shooter training available to anyone who requests it, including law enforcement agencies, schools, businesses and houses of worship. As of March 21, 1,700 educators had been through active shooter training, 700 had been through Stop the Bleed training, more than 100 law enforcement officers had received Alert training, and 75 had become certified to train other officers.

• A contractor had developed the Safe+Sound Iowa app.

“Early threat or behavior reporting is the cornerstone of a safe school environment,” Bayens said. “This is a critical piece of our response. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to prevent school violence through early intervention so students who are struggling can receive the help they need before causing harm to themselves or others.”

Safe+Sound Iowa is free to download.

"it’s easy to use, provides two-way communication with our dispatchers and is deployable to any school that wishes to use it," he said.

People can download and use the app, visit SafeandSoundIowa.gov or call the Safe+Sound Iowa hotline at 800-224-6018, which is staffed 24 hours a day. Trained dispatchers then relay information to a local school safety contact, law enforcement or other community partner so outreach and support can be provided.