Schultz announces re-election bid

Justin Schultz has announced he'll seek a third term on the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors.

Schultz was first elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He said he wants to "to continue lowering taxes, ensuring quality of services, and strengthening our financial standing," in a press release.

"(I've) met friends, family, and citizens across our great county about the issues that affect their families and day-to-day lives. (I) believe that our residents need someone on the board they can trust and rely on to make responsible decisions, even when the going gets tough," he said.

In his announcement, Schultz said it takes "leadership and forward thinking" to serve on the board.

Schultz grew up in Lewis Township, just south of Council Bluffs, and said he considers himself a native of Pottawattamie County. He graduated from Lewis Central in 2002, the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in political science and foreign policy in 2007 and from American University-Washington, D.C. with a master’s degree in public administration and public policy in 2021.

Schultz lives in rural Pottawattamie County with his wife Nikki, three children and German shorthaired pointer, Abby, north of Council Bluffs.

Schultz is a field grade infantry officer with the Iowa Army National Guard and has two combat deployments to Afghanistan, along with serving at other duty stations worldwide. He's been in the military for more than 21 years. He is currently assigned as current operations officer at Joint Forces Headquarters in Johnston, where he oversees the Commander’s Inspection Program to evaluate training for all units across the state.

Schultz works at Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, where he is the regulatory manager overseeing numerous compliance programs and assisting with government relations. He helped spearhead the facility's production of "SIREtizer" at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that he loves lobbying on important issues like the Iowa Biofuels Standards Bill.

In the community, Schultz helped lead the Dream Playground Re-imagined project with a litany of other community members.

For more information, go to reelectschultz.com.

There are three seats up for election on the Board of Supervisors. Schultz and fellow incumbent Scott Belt will be joined on the Republican primary ballot by Jeff Jorgensen of Council Bluffs and Susan Miller of Carson. Supervisor Lynn Grobe is not seeking re-election.

The primary will be held on June 7.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.