This weekend, Boy Scouts of America's Mid-America Council will kick off its annual Scouting for Food drive to benefit Food Bank for the Heartland.

In partnership with the United Way of the Midlands, Werner Enterprises and select area Target stores and Baker’s supermarkets, Scouts are asking for the public’s help in donating non-perishable food items.

Scouting for Food begins on Saturday, April 15, with Scouts canvassing select metro neighborhoods to leave door sticker notices.

For homes that receive a door sticker, Scouts will then return on Saturday, April 22, to collect all food donations that have been bagged and left outside by 8:00 a.m. For anyone that does not receive a Scouting for Food door sticker, but would still like to participate, food donations can be taken to the Werner trucks located in the parking lots of select area Target stores on Saturday, April 22, between 8 a.m. and noon. To find participating locations, visit mac-bsa.org/scoutingforfood.

“In Scouting, youth learn the importance of giving back to their community and helping others at all times,” said Chris Mehaffey, Mid-America Council CEO and Scout Executive. “A great example of this is our annual Scouting for Food campaign. Scouting for Food is a councilwide, coordinated service project that makes a significant impact in helping to feed our neighbors in need. Last year, our Scouts collected an equivalent to 179,652 meals and we are hoping to surpass that number in 2023.”

Scouts and the Food Bank request that donors select non-perishable and unexpired food items, excluding products that are in glass containers, as they are easily broken. Most commonly needed items include canned fruits, canned meats, peanut butter, cereal, pasta and boxed meals.

For more information on this year’s Scouting for Food campaign, visit mac-bsa.org/scoutingforfoodl.