Second annual SummerFest returns to River's Edge Park

Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation will host the second annual SummerFest at River’s Edge on Saturday.

The free event will have a live DJ, and games and activities for all ages, including three inflatable bounce houses, face painting, lawn games, a chalk art mural project and prizes. New this year, the city is providing lacrosse equipment and demonstrations for anyone interested in learning about the sport, the city said in a press release.

The event will take place at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, 4200 Ave. B, on Saturday, July 9, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“Tom Hanafan Park is the perfect place for events like SummerFest,” Mayor Matt Walsh said. “Residents of all ages are invited to come down to the park, grab a bite to eat and enjoy a summer afternoon. Then, depending on your interests, you can take a leisurely walk around the park enjoying the sights and sounds or burn off some energy while scrambling through an obstacle course.”

The city will provide free bottled water and soda while supplies last, and concessions will be available for purchase at different food trucks.

