Secretary of State candidate wants voting to be easier for Iowans

In the June 7 Republican primary, the race for state senator in the newly-created District 42, which includes much of rural Benton and Linn counties in eastern Iowa, came down to two votes.

One candidate was ahead by two votes on the night of the election, but after a hand recount that candidate found himself down by two votes, and his opponent was awarded the victory.

In a conversation with The Daily Nonpareil, Iowa Secretary of State candidate Joel Miller used the razor-thin margin of victory of the District 42 election as an example of why civic engagement is so important to him.

“Elections have consequences,” Miller said. “I want everyone engaged and I want everyone to vote.”

Miller visited The Daily Nonpareil after a meeting of the Pottawattamie County Democrats at Tish’s Restaurant, where he made a campaign stop on Tuesday.

If Miller, who has served as Linn County Auditor for 15 years, has one guiding principle that he has followed throughout his political career, it is this: every vote matters, even if it’s not a vote for him.

“From day one, my vision for the office was, ‘every person engaged in local government,’” Miller said. “To be engaged, the first step towards engagement is being registered to vote. The next step is, hopefully, to be an informed voter, but if not, just be a voter — even if you only want to vote for one candidate — and vote.”

This is why, should he be elected, Miller said he wants to do everything he can to make voting easier for Iowans, unlike his opponent, incumbent Paul Pate.

“I’m not like my counterpart,” Miller said. “My opponent is like, ‘We only want our voters to vote.’ I want everybody to vote. That’s a better way to have a democracy than trying to discourage people.”

Miller has found a number of faults with the current Secretary of State’s job performance, most notably Pate’s inaction when the state Legislature passed a bill that places additional barriers on early and absentee voting, making it more difficult for many Iowans to vote.

“It goes against the very grain of what I just spent 15 years doing, which is trying to encourage people to vote, get them to vote, make it easy for them to vote, educate them, inform them and have them actually show up and vote, which they did in 2020,” Miller said. “New election laws come along basically constraining that. I don’t want to believe that the 2020 record for turnout was the best we can do.”

The 2021 bill, signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 8, shortened the early voting period from 29 days prior to the election to 20 days — this was the second time in four years that the Republican-led Legislature reduced the early voting period, having gone from 40 days to 29 in 2017.

The new law also shortened the amount of time the polls are open on Election Day by an hour, from 9 p.m. to 8 p.m., and cut the period to request an absentee ballot from 120 days prior to the election to 70 days, and requires absentee ballots to be at the local county auditor’s office before the polls close. Previously, so long as the ballot was postmarked by Election Day, it could arrive at the auditor’s office by noon the Monday after the election and still be counted.

“So what happens in 2021 when the election laws come through? (Pate) doesn’t say a word,” Miller said. “Google it, you’re not going to find any comments, quotes, push back, from Paul Pate on the voter suppression bills. None. There’s nothing there. He’s the chief election administrator. He should have been advocating for voters.”

Miller said that if he’s elected, he will enact policies statewide that he believes led in part to nearly 80% of registered Linn County voters to vote in 2020: print absentee ballot request forms in newspapers across the state and direct county auditors to open their offices on weekends and holidays during the 20 days of early voting, which he did in Linn County for the June 7 primary.

“I was open Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, Sunday and Monday,” Miller said. “In fact, 23 voters voted on Memorial Day. I would’ve liked it if it was 123, but even if it was one, it’s still a win.”

There’s only so much Miller would be able to accomplish in easing barriers to voting by himself. In order to affect the changes he really wants, he would need help from the Legislature and governor.

If elected, Miller would work to push the early voting period back to 40 days prior to the election. He would move the deadline for county auditors to accept absentee ballot request forms from 15 days before the election back to five, and automatically register eligible electors when they get a new Iowa drivers license or other state ID.

“All I’m doing is expanding the message I have in Linn County to the state,” Miller said.

Miller would also distribute election drop boxes throughout the state based on county population, rather than the current “one county, one drop box” approach.

“Adams County, 2,800 voters, one drop box. Linn County, 161,000 voters, one drop box,” Miller said. “I don’t think you’ll find another business model that says, ‘let’s limit how much the customer can buy our product or get our services,’ and put those constraints on it and then believe that voter turnout is going to increase.”

Miller also pointed to Pate’s handling of two constitutional amendments in 2018 — one of which was to codify Iowans’ right to keep and bear arms — as a reason for why change is needed. In order for an amendment to be placed on the ballot, it must be printed in two newspapers in each of the state’s congressional districts once a month for three months before the election. Pate neglected to do so, essentially vetoing the proposed amendments.

“He had a duty to do something,” Miller said. “He didn’t do it.”

After the amendments failed, the Republican-led Legislature changed the law, taking away the responsibility of publishing constitutional amendments from the Secretary of State and giving it to the Legislature.

The firearm amendment is back on the ballot for the November general election.

In addition to overseeing the state’s elections, the Secretary of State is also charged with providing business services for companies throughout the state, something that Miller says that his opponent is also falling short of.

There is a $50 filing fee to create a limited liability company and start a business in Iowa, but hiring a lawyer to assist you with the paperwork is going to cost a lot more, Miller said. He wants to streamline the process, move it online and make it easier, and cheaper, for Iowans to start their own business.

“My goal is to create an Office of Small Business Advocacy, and the first thing is to create a legal framework so that anybody can create an LLC, and they don’t have to pay a lawyer to do it, and they can file it and go to work on their business,” Miller said.

Miller plans to spend a good deal of time campaigning in western Iowa, saying that they already know him pretty well in the eastern part of the state. He hopes to elicit the same high level of civic engagement that he has been cultivating in Linn County.

“I’ve been working to try to figure out how to motivate people, how to engage them, how to get them to go vote so we have a high participation rate in our elections,” Miller said. “Because I feel that the problem that we have is not that too many people are engaged in their government. It’s not enough people are engaged.”