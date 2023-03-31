Liberty Tax Service will host a free shredding event on Saturday, April 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at its 300 W. Broadway location in Council Bluffs.

Bluffs residents are invited to securely manage and shred tax and personal information during the event, which is open to the public.

"We understand that identity theft is a growing concern for many people," Kyle Kinstler, franchise owner of Liberty Tax Service in Omaha and Council Bluffs, said in a press release. "That's why we're hosting this event to provide our community with a safe and convenient way to dispose of their confidential documents.

"We're thrilled to offer this free service to our community and make a positive impact on their lives," Kinstler said. "We want to help our neighbors feel more secure and confident in their personal information, and we hope to see everyone there."

Members of the public may bring up to three bags or boxes of documents to shred and Liberty Tax Service will take care of the rest.