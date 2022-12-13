 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Semi driver killed in crash along Interstate 80 northeast of Bluffs

  • 0

A semi driver was killed when his truck, owned by Kardan Trucking of Bluffton, Indiana, tipped over Friday on Interstate 80.

A Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Alain Hernandez Rodriguez, 42, of West Palm Beach, Florida was westbound at 9:36 a.m. near the 28 mile marker when it entered the median, struck a light pole and rolled onto its side, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Hernandez Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, Jose Armando Valdez, 23, was injured and was transported to CHI Health Mercy Hospital.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s

Forecast: Sunny, mid-40s

Today will be sunny, with a high near 44, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Forecast: Wintry weather this week

Forecast: Wintry weather this week

There is a chance of flurries before noon today, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be mostly cloudy, then gradually become…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

What to expect as US-Africa summit kicks off in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert