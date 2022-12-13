Semi driver killed in crash along Interstate 80 northeast of Bluffs

A semi driver was killed when his truck, owned by Kardan Trucking of Bluffton, Indiana, tipped over Friday on Interstate 80.

A Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Alain Hernandez Rodriguez, 42, of West Palm Beach, Florida was westbound at 9:36 a.m. near the 28 mile marker when it entered the median, struck a light pole and rolled onto its side, according to the Iowa State Patrol.