Semi hauling windmill part gets stuck, shuts down stretch of I-29 for more than hour

An off ramp stretch in the area of Exit 49 and Interstate 29 South (Manawa Exit) was closed for about an hour and a half after a semi hauling a large section of windmill encountered troubles, according to Council Bluffs Police.

At about 11:45 a.m., CBPD officers and representatives of the Iowa Department of Transportation responded to the scene after the semi driver, hauling a load that was about 16 feet tall and 187 feet long, got off route and had to exit at the South Expressway.

The load being pulled was too large to go through the intersection and needed assistance getting turned around and back on its route, police said.

In addition to the off ramp being closed, the entire intersection of the South Expressway and 30th Avenue was closed for about 30 minutes while the semi was getting turned around and sent back onto the interstate.

Council Bluffs Police said it would like to remind motorists to pay extra attention to large/oversized loads and their escort vehicles.

"When around them, be conscious of their lane positioning and give them a wide berth, as they have limited mobility and can only be on designated routes," police said.

In this particular case, the semi driver was forced into the wrong lane due to crowding by other motorists, police said.

