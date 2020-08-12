Semi truck rolls over, spilling grain, in Council Bluffs

A driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in a semi truck rollover accident Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said around 3:16 p.m. officers were dispatched to Highway 92 and Valley View Drive. Police said the semi truck was traveling westbound on Highway 92, with the driver losing control while turning northbound on Valley View Drive.

"It appears he took the turn traveling too fast and it flipped on its side, losing its load of grain," police said in a release.

Medics took the driver to an area hospital for treatment. The section of Valley View Drive between Longview Loop and Highway 92 was closed as crews worked to the clean up the roadway.

