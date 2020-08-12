You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Semi truck rolls over, spilling grain, in Council Bluffs
0 comments
top story

Semi truck rolls over, spilling grain, in Council Bluffs

Only $5 for 5 months
Emergency light
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

A driver suffered non-life threatening injuries in a semi truck rollover accident Wednesday afternoon in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said around 3:16 p.m. officers were dispatched to Highway 92 and Valley View Drive. Police said the semi truck was traveling westbound on Highway 92, with the driver losing control while turning northbound on Valley View Drive.

"It appears he took the turn traveling too fast and it flipped on its side, losing its load of grain," police said in a release.

Medics took the driver to an area hospital for treatment. The section of Valley View Drive between Longview Loop and Highway 92 was closed as crews worked to the clean up the roadway.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert