U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) will hold traveling office hours in every county throughout the state during the month of May.

Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available in all 99 counties throughout May to assist Iowans with problems or questions about issues involving Social Security, veterans’ benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues and other federal programs.

“The needs of Iowans are the top priority for me and my team across the state,” Ernst said. “My staff will continue to be accessible and available to help in-person in all 99 counties, so please stop by when they are in your area!”

The Pottawattamie County event is set for Wednesday, May 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Walnut City Hall, 229 Antique City Drive.

The Mills County even is set for Thursday, May 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Glenwood City Hall, 5 N. Vine St.

Constituents seeking assistance with federal agencies who are unable to attend the traveling office hours can contact one of the senator’s offices directly or submit a casework request online at www.Ernst.senate.gov.