Tim Scott railed against what he described as a culture of grievances perpetuated by Democratic leadership during a lively town hall Friday in Council Bluffs.

Scott, a South Carolina senator who announced his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination last week, spoke for about 45 minutes to a packed back room at Barley’s.

He talked about growing up in a single-parent household in the South, his faith and his priorities, should he become the next president of the United States.

“We are the land of opportunity, not the land of oppression,” Scott said. “My mother … had this conviction that if you shot for the moon, even if you missed, you could be among the stars.”

Scott was ready and willing to interact with the crowd, hugging and sitting down with members of the audience as he spoke. Raucous laughter followed every joke he made. However, Scott deferred answering a question from the Nonpareil and left without responding.

In his remarks, Scott said that, if elected, he would expand border security, including finishing former President Donald Trump’s border wall. He said he would stop selling farmland to the Chinese government, and he would seek to make the country energy independent, beginning by finishing the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The senator also said that a key step in reducing the United States’ carbon footprint would be to pursue nuclear energy as an alternative to fossil fuels, which drew a hearty round of applause from attendees.

Scott differentiated himself from Trump with what he characterized as a positive vision for the nation.

“People are starving for a message of hope and optimism,” Scott said. “What they won’t allow is for a hopeful, optimistic message to lack conservative principles or a backbone. I got both.”

The senator briefly discussed foreign policy, saying he was in favor of funding Ukraine and the United States’ allies in NATO, so long as it didn’t involve putting boots on the ground. He added the caveat that it wouldn’t include “unchecked resources” being sent to the Ukrainian military.

Scott was introduced by U.S. Rep Randy Feenstra, a fellow Iowa Republican, who said that Scott “is one of the most conservative members of the U.S. Senate, and he’s a social and fiscal conservative, and he works at it every single day.”

Narratives about Scott’s faith and hardscrabble roots — a Black man raised by a single mother who worked 16-hour days as a nurse’s assistant — have become a bedrock of his political identity and a focus of his campaign.

Scott, the only Black Republican senator and the first Black Republican elected to Congress from the Deep South since Reconstruction, rejects the notion that the country is inherently racist. He has routinely repudiated the teaching of critical race theory — the besieged academic framework that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions.

The senator encouraged Americans to “take responsibility for yourself” and reject “today’s cultural victimhood.” He said Republicans have to decide between “grievance or greatness.”

Scott’s campaign is set to heavily court Iowa’s influential evangelical voters and lean into his conservative Christian identity. Scott has said he would sign “the most conservative, pro-life legislation” that could pass Congress.

Scott also praised Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for recently signing a school choice bill, which takes funding out of public schools and places it into schools of the parents’ choice, depending on where their child goes to school.

“She passed transformative school choice legislation, giving more parents a choice, and it gives every child a chance to succeed in this state,” Scott said.

Scott said he would expand school choice nationwide. It has so far been a state-by-state issue.

Scott promised to not cut Social Security or Medicare, saying he would attempt to decrease costs by aggressively pursuing preventative measures to avoid more expensive intervention down the line.

“There are people who need … diabetic special stockings that we won’t pay for, but we’ll pay for an amputation,” Scott said. “$10 for the stocking, $10,000 for the amputation.”

Scott closed the event by discussing mental health and how he would address it as president.

“One thing you don’t hear anywhere, it seems like, is that the gun violence we’ve seen … 60% are suicides,” Scott said. “We have fewer mental health beds and spaces than we did in the 1980s. We are in the midst of a mental health crisis. I commit to you, as your president, I will put the resources and experts in the field to destroy this myth that America won’t care about those who need mental health assistance.”

He also emphasized a need for expanded telehealth opportunities, specifically in rural areas, for which he has introduced legislation in the Senate already.