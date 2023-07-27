As you're driving, you notice that your car is noisier than usual, so like any normal person, you turn the radio up to drown it out. After a solid week goes by, you decide to investigate under the hood to ensure everything is functioning properly, only to find no issues.

Problem is, the issue isn't under the hood, but under the car itself. You've fallen prey to a catalytic converter thief.

That scenario played out repeatedly throughout Council Bluffs and the surrounding area from 2020 to 2022, with reported thefts becoming exponentially more frequent.

Catalytic converters resemble a compact muffler within a vehicle's exhaust system, transforming dangerous emissions into gases that are less harmful.

"In the 1990s there, the California Clean Air board made it illegal to drive without a catalytic converter," explained Zach Haver, owner of Mad Hatter Auto Repair. "That eventually passed into federal law and is punishable up to $25,000 fine, regardless of whether the catalytic converter was stolen."

Based on insurance claims, thefts of catalytic converters increased significantly nationwide from 2020 through 2022. Insurance claims for these thefts increased from 16,660 claims in 2020 to 64,701 in 2022.

The allure for thieves lies in the precious metals used in the car part, which includes platinum, palladium and rhodium. Although prices fluctuate, today Palladium is worth $1,307 an ounce, platinum is worth $940 an ounce and rhodium is going for an astonishing $5,300 per ounce, more than twice the value of gold.

The fluctuating price of rhodium has corresponded directly with the spike in catalytic converter theft; in April 2022 rhodium topped out at $19,402 per ounce.

"At the peak of the catalytic converter theft problem, insurance companies became stricter," Haver said. "Companies were getting to the point where they wouldn't cover them unless they had anti-theft devices installed."

In late May 2022, Iowa state government passed Senate File 2287, requiring the seller to provide an original receipt for a replacement catalytic converter purchased fewer than 30 days before selling it to a scrap dealer or a junking certificate for a vehicle issued fewer than 30 days before the sale of the catalytic converter.

According to the law, failure to comply with the requirement will result in fines. The first offense carries a penalty of $1,000, while the second offense will result in a higher fine of $5,000.

"Before the law went into effect we were averaging 50-plus converters sold per week. There was one week in July of 2021 where 237 were sold in one week," said Steve Andrews, detective with the Council Bluffs Police Department. "In the first week after the law went into effect, there were only five sold."

According to AutoZone, thieves may walk away with $50 to $200 after selling your converter. Victims, however, can expect to pay anywhere from $250 to $2,500 to replace the car part. To install a deterrent device like a "cat clamp" to prevent future thefts, a victim can expect to pay an additional sum upward of $400 — big bucks for a hunk of metal.

With few affordable options to deter the theft, legislation was critical and resulted in a sharp decline in the illegal activity.

"Catalytic converters are the one thing that makes a huge difference in reducing tail piping emissions," Haver said.

The law not only curbs theft but also contributes to long-term improvements in air quality.