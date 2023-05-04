Seniors who qualify will have access to more generous farmers market vouchers this year, according to Connections Area Agency on Aging.

The vouchers for lower income seniors will be good for $50 worth of fresh, locally grown produce at participating farmers markets, up from $30 last year.

To request an application, those interested should call Connections at 800-432-9209 and leave a message with their name and phone number. All calls will be returned within five business days of the order being received. Applications will then be mailed out every Thursday with an addressed return envelope. Once completed applications are received, vouchers will be mailed out to the applicant. Please note applications not completed will not receive vouchers until all information is provided.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 60 years old and must have annual income of less than $26,973 for singles or $36,482 for married couples. When a staff member returns your call, please indicate whether you are applying as an individual or a married couple.

Applications are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Connections will not accept walk-ins at its offices for vouchers.

The Council Bluffs farmers market kicks off its season this week. The market is held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. weekly on Thursday nights in Bayliss Park.