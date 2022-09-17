September is time to prepare for all disasters — natural and manmade

September is National Preparedness Month, so it’s a good time to make sure you and your family or household are ready in case of an emergency.

Each week has a theme that corresponds to one of the four main steps of being prepared:

1. Make a plan.

2. Build a kit.

3. Stay informed and be aware.

4. Prepare your children and pets for emergencies.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency will hold a special event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Agency’s offices on the lower level of the Council Bluffs Fire Department Headquarters at 205 S. Main St.

“It’s a place they can come and learn about emergency/disaster preparedness, as well as different resources we have in our area,” said Michell Bose, emergency management specialist at the agency.

A variety of human service agencies will have representatives there to distribute information, she said. In addition, free Hy-Vee hotdogs will be available, along with lemonade from The Salvation Army.

There are various ways to stay informed and aware, such as watching weather forecasts and news bulletins, having a weather radio in your home and signing up for emergency notification systems like Alert Iowa. Through Alert Iowa, the state’s official emergency notification system, state and local officials disseminate emergency and public safety messages to residents. Severe weather alerts are also sent through the system.

Although it can be used to send messages statewide, the system is usually used to reach local areas like Pottawattamie County. Officials can also target a certain part of the county with an alert. The Emergency Management Agency might use it to warn residents of a certain community to boil their water before they drink it, take shelter from an approaching storm, lock their doors to keep out a fugitive, etc., Bose said.

“Anything that might be a threat to the community, we could use it for that,” she said.

Those interested can sign up for Alert Iowa on the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency’s website at pcema-ia.org. You can indicate whether you want to be contact by land line, cell phone or email, Bose said.

“It’s going to ask you for your email, but if you don’t have one, you can bypass that,” she said. “You don’t necessarily have to have a cell phone. You can register your land line.”

When an area needs to be evacuated, officials can use the system to email maps showing evacuation routes, Bose said.

The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency recommends you prepare for the following situations:

Natural disasters, such as a tornado, windstorm, snowstorm, drought, flood and possible levee or dam failure

Human disease/infection outbreak

Animal disease/infection outbreak

Fire (structure or brush)

Transportation crash

Power, communication or fuel disruption

Chemical or hazardous gas or materials release

Violence in a workplace, school or public area

Bomb threat

Act of terrorism or war

“We want you to consider all these hazards when you’re preparing,” said Michell Bose, emergency management specialist at Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency.

The Department of Homeland Security recommends keeping the following emergency supplies:

Water — one gallon per person per day for at least three days.

Food — at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food (with can opener, if needed)

Battery-powered radio and weather radio with tone alert and extra or rechargeable batteries for both

Flashlight and extra/rechargeable batteries

First aid kit

Dust mask to filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place

Wet wipes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Local maps

Whistle to signal for help

People who have pets should also prepare to take care of them during an emergency or disaster, the Agency advises. The Department of Homeland Security suggests having two kits — one for home and one to take with you. Basic ingredients would be as follows:

Food — Keep at least three days of food in an airtight, waterproof container.

Water — Store at least three days of water specifically for your pets, in addition to the water you need for yourself and your family.

Medicine — Keep an extra supply of medicines your pet takes on a regular basis in a waterproof container.

First aid kit — Ask your veterinarian what is most appropriate for your pet’s emergency medical needs. Most kits should include cotton bandage rolls, bandage tape and scissors; antibiotic ointment; flea and tick prevention; latex gloves, isopropyl alcohol and saline solution. Include a pet first aid reference book.

Sanitation — Include litter and a litter box, if needed; newspapers, papertowels, plastic trash bags and household chlorine bleach to provide for your pet’s sanitation needs. You can use bleach as a disinfectant (dilute nine parts water to one part bleach) or, in an emergency, to purify water (use 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water). Do not use scented or color-safe bleaches or those with added cleaners.

The pet should wear a collar with ID tag, and you should have a harness or leash and pet carrier in case you need to evacuate. Take favorite toys, bedding and treats. In case you and your pet are separated, keep a photo of you with your pet. Plan how you will transport your pets, if needed, and where you will go. Public shelters may not allow pets.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency’s mission is “to help protect communities by coordinating and integrating all activities necessary to build, sustain and improve the capability to mitigate against, prepare for, respond to and recover from threatened or actual natural disasters, acts of terrorism or other manmade disasters.”