Seven file for City Council race; Walsh will be unopposed on mayoral ballot

Seven people have filed to run for the two open Council Bluffs City Council seats.

Tyler Waters, Lindsey Danielsen, Chris Peterson, Jerry Meckna, Joe Don Hunter, Steve Gorman and Alex Kite will be on the ballot in an Oct. 5 primary election, with the top four moving on to the Nov. 2 general election.

The filing deadline was 5 p.m. Thursday, after which City Clerk Jodi Quakenbush announced the field.

Mayor Matt Walsh, who is seeking his third term, was the only person to file in the mayoral race. He'll be unopposed on the November ballot.

Councilors Melissa Head and Mike Wolf are not seeking re-election. Head is in her third term, while Wolf is in his first. Head said she is not running because she is moving to a home outside the city limits. Wolf said he's leaving office to spend more time with his young children.

