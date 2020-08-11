You are the owner of this article.
Seven injured in Sunday vehicle accident; CBPD investigating
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

A Sunday afternoon crash in Council Bluffs resulting in seven injuries is currently under investigation by local police.

At approximately 1:47 p.m., a Ford Explorer was struck on the passenger side by a Dodge pickup truck traveling near the intersection of South 24th Street and Marketplace Drive, according to information provided by Council Bluffs police.

Five occupants in the Ford – four juveniles and an adult – sustained injuries requiring transport to the University of Nebraska Medical Center-Trauma Center.

The Dodge pickup had two adult occupants. Both were injured and one was transported to a Council Bluffs hospital for treatment, according to police.

The crash investigation is in its preliminary stages and is being headed by the Council Bluffs Police Traffic Unit. Anybody with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 712-328-4701.

