Severe storms roll through Council Bluffs metro; more storms possible this afternoon

Severe thunderstorms surged through the Council Bluffs metro area early Saturday, with wind strong gusts downing trees and power lines while leaving more than 11,000 people without power.
As of 11 a.m., just under 3,900 MidAmerican Energy residents in Council Bluffs were without power, according to the company’s live outage map. Spokesperson Tina Hoffman said at its overnight peak, the outage affected 11,500 customers.
Along with Council Bluffs crews, Hoffman said, “we dispatched crews from several other areas, including Des Moines, to be there to get work done.”
The company should be able to restore power to the the majority of customers by 9 p.m., Hoffman said, though a “handful” could be without power until as late as 6 a.m. Sunday.
“I do know there are a lot of down lines,” Hoffman said. “It’s important to remind people to stay far away from those and not to ever touch them.”
Suzanne Fortin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, said storms started rolling through west Omaha around 11:30 p.m. and worked their way to Council Bluffs.
“Because of the nature of the storms, it was a line of severe thunderstorms with pretty significant winds right away as it moved across the area,” Fortin said.
Eppley Airfield, just across the Missouri River, recorded wind speeds of 96 mph, though Fortin noted the power went out at the airport soon after and the weather service is still waiting to confirm the recording.
“Because of the power outage, we’re trying to get last data dump before it lost power. We have to wait to confirm the 96 mph,” Fortin said. “But it was pretty significant. There was a smaller FedEx plane that was ... moved from its anchor. That’s a pretty good wind that’s going to do that kind of thing.
“We’re going back through our records. At Eppley it may be the highest wind gust we’ve ever observed. But we have to go back through our records to make sure that’s correct.”
Council Bluffs Municipal Airport reported wind speeds of 71 mph, Fortin said.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” Mary Jones, who lives on the West End of Council Bluffs, said of the storm damage in her backyard.
To the south, gusts of 80 mph were reported in Sidney, while in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, just west of Glenwood, there were 76 mph winds. Other observations south of the Council Bluffs area were in the 40 to 55 mph range, Fortin said.
“To give it a name, it could be called a quasi-linear convective system — to describe the storms. That’s the weather nerd fancy talk for it,” Fortin said with a laugh. “They usually have pockets or channels of higher winds that develop. You get different mechanics in the complex of storms. You might not have it along the entire line (of storms), but you’ll have it along segments of the line. It depends on where you are in proximity of the winds that poke through these lines of severe thunderstorms.”
That explains the difference in wind speeds across the region during the storms, Fortin said.
The Council Bluffs Recycling Center at 4441 Gifford Road will be taking storm debris from Council Bluffs residents at no charge during normal business hours until further notice, the city said Saturday morning. Recycling Center hours are 8 am to 3 pm on Saturday and 8 am to 6 pm Monday thru Friday.
Curbside yard waste guidelines will still apply. Limbs and branches should be gathered into bundles no more than 4 feet in length, 2 feet in diameter and less than 60 pounds.
The city said Public Works crews are working to open up streets affected by downed trees today. Clean up efforts will continue on Monday.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management said that as crews responded to emergency calls during and immediately after the storm, many more worked through the night to clear emergency routes and begin pushing debris from roadways to open transportation routes for emergency vehicles and residents. Officials surveyed damages after daybreak and began developing a plan for further clean up of any damages left in the storm’s path.
Emergency Management asked all residents of Council Bluffs as well as the county’s other cities and rural residents to report any storm damages pcema-ia.org.
Residents can report the type of damage they sustained, provide pictures of damages, location information and any other pertinent details.
“This information is always important as it allows us to better plan for debris management, immediate recovery and to request other forms of assistance if the damages have the capacity to overwhelm local jurisdictions,” Emergency Management Director Doug Reed. “Although we took some damage, we’re fortunate we didn’t get the large hail or a spin-up tornado that was also a possibility with today’s forecast today.”
Residents in Council Bluffs and throughout the county are asked to report their damages as soon as possible to aid officials with recovery planning efforts, the department said.
There’s a 20% chance of more showers and thunderstorms today from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the weather service. The wind should be much tamer, with speeds up to 18 mph. The high today will be 76, with a low of 60.
Here’s the upcoming forecast from the weather service:
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind around 7 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.